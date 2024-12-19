'You always found a way to win': Cricket icons celebrate R Ashwin's legacy

Your journey shows that true greatness lies in never being afraid to experiment and evolve. Your legacy will inspire one and all. Wishing you all the very best for your 2nd innings

Sachin Tendulkar@sachin_rt

Ashwin, I’ve always admired how you approached the game with your mind and heart in perfect sync. From perfecting the carrom ball to contributing crucial runs, you always found a way to win. Watching you grow from a promising talent to one of India’s finest match-winners has been wonderful. Your journey shows that true greatness lies in never being afraid to experiment and evolve. Your legacy will inspire one and all. Wishing you all the very best for your 2nd innings.

Virat Kohli@imVkohli

Gautam Gambhir@GautamGambhir

Anil Kumble@anilkumble1074

