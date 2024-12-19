Breaking News
'You always found a way to win': Cricket icons celebrate R Ashwin's legacy

Updated on: 19 December,2024 06:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Your journey shows that true greatness lies in never being afraid to experiment and evolve. Your legacy will inspire one and all. Wishing you all the very best for your 2nd innings

'You always found a way to win': Cricket icons celebrate R Ashwin's legacy

Picture Courtesy/Virat Kohli's Twitter account

Ashwin, I’ve always admired how you approached the game with your mind and heart in perfect sync. From perfecting the carrom ball to contributing crucial runs, you always found a way to win. Watching you grow from a promising talent to one of India’s finest match-winners has been wonderful. Your journey shows that true greatness lies in never being afraid to experiment and evolve. Your legacy will inspire one and all. Wishing you all the very best for your 2nd innings.



Virat Kohli@imVkohli

I’ve played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you’re retiring, it made me a bit emotional and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me. I’ve enjoyed every bit of the journey with you ash, your skill and match winning contributions to Indian cricket are second to none and you will always and always be remembered as a legend of Indian cricket. 

Gautam Gambhir@GautamGambhir

The privilege of seeing you grow from a young bowler to a legend of modern cricket is something that I wouldn’t trade for the world! I know that generations of bowlers to come will say that I became a bowler because of Ashwin! You will be missed brother! 

Anil Kumble@anilkumble1074

@ashwinravi99, your journey has been nothing short of extraordinary! With over 700 international wickets and a keen cricketing mind, you are one of the finest to have graced the field.

sachin tendulkar virat kohli anil kumble gautam gambhir ravichandran ashwin cricket news sports news Sports Update

