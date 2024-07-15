"You will be seeing me play at least for a while": Rohit Sharma

With Rohit Sharma retired from the T20I format, in the recently concluded T20I series, sensational batsman Shubman Gill was handed over the leadership role of the "Men in Blue". Rohit left T20Is as the highest run-scorer in the format with 4,231 runs from 159 matches

Rohit Sharma (Pic: File Pic)

Team India's star opening batsman Rohit Sharma said that he will continue to play Test and ODI cricket at least for a while. The right-hander drew curtains on his T20I career after winning the T20 World Cup 2024.

Rohit Sharma has been on a break after the World Cup triumph and is likely to miss the series against Sri Lanka which is scheduled to begin in July.

"I just said it. I don't look that far ahead. So clearly, you will be seeing me play at least for a while," the 37-year-old said at an event here on Sunday night.

His statement was the reiteration of a position he made clear after announcing his T20 retirement after the final in the West Indies in which India defeated South Africa by seven runs.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah confirmed that Rohit Sharma will continue to lead Team India in the World Test Championship cycle and Champions Trophy 2025.

With the Champions Trophy being hosted by Pakistan, there have been speculations of the "Men in Blue" not travelling to the neighbouring country.

Rohit had led India in the 2022 T20 World Cup where the team was ousted in the semifinals by eventual champions England.

A year later, India reached the final of the 50-over World Cup at home under his leadership but succumbed to Australia in the summit clash at Ahmedabad.

Rohit left T20Is as the highest run-scorer in the format with 4,231 runs from 159 matches, having made five hundreds and 32 fifties. Along with him stalwart Virat Kohli and star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also announced their retirement from the shortest format of the game.

(With PTI Inputs)