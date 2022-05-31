Breaking News
Updated on: 31 May,2022 08:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

On Sunday, RR lost to Gujarat Titans by seven wickets in the IPL final at  Ahmedabad

You’re a gentleman, the most amazing person: Dhanashree tells RR’s Buttler

Jos Buttler, Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal


Dhanashree Verma has loads of respect for cricketer hubby Yuzvendra Chahal and his Rajasthan Royals teammate Jos Buttler. 

On Monday, she Instagrammed this picture (below) and wrote: “The pink between the Orange & Purple. Words will not justify the amount of respect & love I have for @yuzi_chahal23 @josbuttler. @josbuttler you’re a gentleman & the most amazing person. Will definitely miss our fun times & some serious life discussions haha. 




“It’s true what we said to each other before departing, we didn’t get the cup but we definitely won many hearts. I feel so very blessed that I got the opportunity to create my little family. Sharing a few good moments from last night.” On Sunday, RR lost to Gujarat Titans by seven wickets in the IPL final at  Ahmedabad. 


