Yousuf, who had been attached with the PCB in different roles since last year, was part of a broad-based national selection committee that includes two former Test players, head coaches, captains and an analyst, among others

Mohammad Yousuf. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Yousuf steps down as Pakistan selector x 00:00

Former Pakistan cricket captain Mohammad Yousuf on Sunday stepped down as national selector citing personal reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yousuf, who had been attached with the PCB in different roles since last year, was part of a broad-based national selection committee that includes two former Test players, head coaches, captains and an analyst, among others.

Also Read: Kamran Akmal slams PCB and praises BCCI

In his post on ‘X’, Yousuf wrote, “I announce my resignation as a selector for the Pakistan cricket team due to personal reasons. Serving this incredible team has been a profound privilege, and I am proud to have contributed to the growth and success of Pakistan Cricket.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever