Yuvraj Mali, the hero for Sanjeevani Academy

Updated on: 28 November,2022 08:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Batting first, Vengsarkar Academy managed just 94-6 in the allotted 20 overs. Mitesh Pawar top-scored with 32 while Akshit Tambe and Darshan Rathod took two wickets apiece for Sanjeevani

Yuvraj Mali, the hero for Sanjeevani Academy

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Sanjeevani Cricket Academy won the U-14 Dream 11 Cup by beating Vengsarkar Cricket Academy at the Oval Maidan recently. Batting first, Vengsarkar Academy managed just 94-6 in the allotted 20 overs. Mitesh Pawar top-scored with 32 while Akshit Tambe and Darshan Rathod took two wickets apiece for Sanjeevani. 


The target was achieved with six wickets to spare in 19 overs, thanks to Gandharva Kuvelkar (26), Yuvraj Mali (44 not out) even as Shaunak Wadgavnekar claimed 2-14 for the hosts.


Yuvraj was adjudged man of the match. Former India captain Vengsarkar gave away the prizes.

