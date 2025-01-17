Rohit Sharma's captaincy has been a bag full of mixed results. Under him, Team India won 10 consecutive matches in the ODI World Cup 2023 and fell short against Australia in the finals. Later, the team won the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados

Rohit Sharma (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Yuvraj Singh backs Rohit Sharma despite two consecutive Test series loses x 00:00

Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh backed Team India skipper Rohit Sharma despite losing back-to-back Test series against New Zealand and Australia.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a captain, Rohit Sharma has seen hard times, recently. Just before the Australia series, India lost the home Test series against New Zealand which was for the first time in 12 years.

"Gautam Gambhir needs to be given more time as he has just come into the system. Rohit won us the T20 World Cup and he was the captain when India reached the World Cup (ODI) final. Mumbai Indians won 5 IPLs under Rohit's captaincy. He stepped down in the last Test (of BGT) to give someone else the chance, how many captains have done that in the past? I look at what he has done in the last 3-5 years, one tournament can't decide. For me, the series defeat at home was more disappointing as India losing 3-0 against New Zealand was tougher," Yuvraj Singh said during an event.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir spoke about 'indiscipline' in dressing room during BCCI meeting: Sources

Rohit Sharma's captaincy has been a bag full of mixed results. Under him, Team India won 10 consecutive matches in the ODI World Cup 2023 and fell short against Australia in the finals. Later, the team won the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados. Under him, the team also made it to the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2023, where they lost to Australia.

However, since the second half of 2024, luck seems to have deserted the 'Hitman' both as a batter and captain. In the 2024/25 Test season which started with the home series against Bangladesh, Rohit scored just 164 runs in eight matches and 15 innings at an average of 10.93 with the best score of 52.

In the concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rohit Sharma was only able to garner just 31 runs in three Test matches against Australia. Later, in the final Test match, he himself opted out.

In the 2024 calendar year, Rohit lost six Tests, including four matches at home. This led to a decline in Rohit's Test record as captain, winning 12 and losing nine, while three ended in a draw.

(With ANI Inputs)