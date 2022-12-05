Yuvraj Singh: Teenaged athletes must stay away from social media

On Sunday, Yuvraj addressed a gathering during the launch of ex-India badminton player Sanjay Sharma’s book, Glory Beyond Dreams in Vile Parle

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and author Sanjay Sharma during the launch of Glory Beyond Dreams at Prabodhankar Thackeray Krida Sankul in Vile Parle yesterday. Pic/Sameer Markande

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has advised teenaged sportspersons to stay away from social media activities. “Get out of social media. We are old school people. We believe in books, we believe in knowledge and in our parents. It’s very important that teenagers today avoid spending time on social media [in order] to overcome struggles. Parents have to be a friend to their children,” Yuvraj said on Sunday while addressing a gathering during the launch of ex-India badminton player Sanjay Sharma’s book, Glory Beyond Dreams in Vile Parle.

Sharma’s (mid-day’s badminton expert) book features the struggles of 10 sportspersons. Yuvraj, 40, conquered the biggest battle of his life—cancer—and bounced black to play for the national team again. He was one of the key reasons behind India’s 50-over World Cup triumph in 2011 when the team was led by MS Dhoni. While answering a query from a parent on his tough days, Yuvraj revealed that it was his mother (Shabnam Singh) who gave him that strength to beat a disease like cancer and play for India again.

