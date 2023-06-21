The development, which comes after the PCB interim Management Committee chairman Najam Sethi pulled out of the race to become the board’s next chief, is a significant step for Ashraf, as it brings him one step closer to regaining the chairmanship of the PCB

Zaka Ashraf. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Zaka Ashraf nominated to PCB’s Board of Governors x 00:00

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf along with Supreme Court lawyer Mustafa Ramday, has been nominated by the country’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday to join the PCB’s Board of Governors (BoG).

Also Read: Asia Cup 2023 dates & venues announced: Tournament to be held in hybrid model

ADVERTISEMENT

The development, which comes after the PCB interim Management Committee chairman Najam Sethi pulled out of the race to become the board’s next chief, is a significant step for Ashraf, as it brings him one step closer to regaining the chairmanship of the PCB.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever