ZIM vs IND 1st T20I highlights: India bundled out for 102, hosts Zimbabwe win by 13 runs

All the fresh faces are expected to make their international debut during the series scheduled to be played entirely in the Zimbabwean capital

Zimbabwe players celebrate the fall of a wicket (Pic: AFP)

A new-look Indian T20 team would embark on a journey of self-discovery without their constant talismans, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, hoping to unearth their mainstays for the future in a five-match series against Zimbabwe starting on Saturday.

Even as the euphoria of T20 World Cup triumph sweeps through the length and breadth of India, Shubman Gill, who was a reserve in that squad, will hit a refresh button along with a bunch of IPL performers.

ADVERTISEMENT

All the fresh faces are expected to make their international debut during the series scheduled to be played entirely in the Zimbabwean capital.

Two young men, who are lined for debut could be Punjab's Abhishek Sharma, who had a stupendous IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad and the young Assamese lad Riyan Parag, who has given ample demonstration of his capabilities as a competent T20 batter. Both of them tick all the boxes for this format.

While over the past few years, Rohit and Kohli have skipped a lot of bilateral series, especially in the shortest format, their international retirement from the format is bound to be felt more strongly.

The skills and quality that the two modern greats brought to the table will be hard to replicate but as it is the order of nature, the old guard has to make way for the new one.

Zimbabwe certainly isn't the most formidable opposition but in T20 format, the gulf between sides is comparatively lesser than the other two traditional forms of the game.

The hosts, led by the gutsy Sikandar Raza, who played for Punjab Kings in the IPL recently, could prove to be a handful on nippy afternoons at the Harare Sports Club where the ball will jag around during the afternoon starts.

Also Read: Policed to perfection

Some solid performances in this series will keep these youngsters in contention for future when the first team players of the world champion side are back on national duty.

Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson, and Yashasvi Jaiswal will be available from the third match onwards and some of the young men would only get a couple of games to prove their mettle.

In future, the likes of T20 captain-in-waiting Hardik Pandya, his likely deputy Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav will also be back playing the format and there won't be too many vacancies in the playing eleven. From now till the 2026 T20 World Cup in India, the national team will play 34 games in the shortest format.

While skipper Gill is expected to open, one needs to see whether his best friend Abhishek gets his maiden India cap or the seasoned CSK skipper and captain of the Asian Games gold medal-winning team Ruturaj Gaikwad ends up being the chosen one.

In case Abhishek opens, Gaikwad could come in at No.3 or swap positions with the Punjab southpaw. Parag's chances of a debut are brighter compared to Abhishek as he can bat at No. 4 in the first match, a slot he made his own for the Royals.

Rinku Singh, the designated finisher of the Indian T20 team for years to come, is expected to arrive at No. 5 in this new look line-up while one among Jitesh Sharma or Dhruv Jurel will bat at No. 6 while donning the big gloves.

If one looks at selection pattern, Jurel was the second keeper behind Sanju Samson for this series and Jitesh was a late entrant because of the unavailability of the World Cup squad members.

Hence Jurel, who made an impressive Test debut against England is likely play in the first two games before Samson arrives.

Also Read: Until next time, India!

In the bowling department, Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed, the two standbys during the T20 World Cup are certainties and Mukesh Kumar, who is a very steady death bowler could be the third seamer pipping Harshit Rana, who is a better slogger with the willow.

Washington Sundar with his all-round abilities will hold his place till Dube arrives while leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi is expected to play all games.

ZIM vs IND 1st T20I live updates: Squads

India (first 2 games): Shubman Gill (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande, Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harshit Rana.

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (captain), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Antum Naqvi, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba.

ZIM vs IND 1st T20I live updates: Toss update

India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to field against Zimbabwe in the first T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

The post-era of Virat, Rohit, and Jadeja in the shortest format of cricket will begin with Shubman Gill leading the side in the first T20I of the five-match series against Zimbabwe. Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel will make their T20I debuts for India.

ZIM vs IND 1st T20I live updates: Confirmed playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Wessly Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara

7:59 PM: 102 (19.5)

Zimbabwe displayed exceptional fielding skills to prevent a boundary on the third ball, ultimately securing victory in the match. India was all out for 102 runs.

7:49 PM: 86/9 (17)

Zimbabwe's successful review for a stumping overturns the decision. On the very next ball, they bowl out Mukesh Kumar

7:34 PM: 61/7 (13)

India reviews, but it proves futile as Bishnoi was compelled to depart from the pavilion.

7:27 PM: 53/6 (11)

Sikandar Raza removes captain Gill. The Zimbabwe skipper outsmarts him with a superb delivery.

7:20 PM: 43/5 (10)

Jurel attempts another cover drive, this time opting to loft the ball. Unfortunately, it was caught by the fielder at short extra cover

7:11 PM: 36/4 (9)

Masakadza bowls a spinning delivery to Gill, as a result India skipper fails to connect and instead nudges the next ball to the leg side to take a quick single

7:08 PM: 28/4 (7)

Chatara cleverly angles one away from Jurel, striking him high on the back pad. Zimbabwe opts to use their review, aiming to capitalize on the chance for another breakthrough

7:02 PM: 22/4 (5)

Rinku attempts to break the strike with a pull shot, but unfortunately, he hit the ball with the top edge, resulting in an easy catch for Bennett.

6:53 PM: 16/2 (4)

Muzarabani bowls a perfectly angled delivery just outside the off stump. Gaikwad endeavors to play a defensive shot, yet he only succeeds in nicking a faint edge. The ball is expertly grasped by the fielder positioned at first slip.

6:46 PM: 12/1 (3)

Gaikwad executes a flawless cover drive, sending the ball through the infield for a boundary.

6:30 PM: 0/1 (1)

Abhishek missed the opportunity to connect with the pull shot, resulting in an easy catch for Masakadza.

6:13 PM: 115/9 (20)

Madande mistimed the last ball, but still managed to score a boundary on the final delivery.

6:05 PM: 98/9 (18)

Avesh Khan steps up to complete his quota of overs as India searches for the final wicket. Madande faces two dot balls under immense pressure, determined to see his team through to the end of the innings

5:58 PM: 90/9 (16)

Bishnoi delivers a deceptive googly that catches Muzarabani off guard, leading the umpire to give him out.

5:45 PM: 90/7 (14)

Washington Sundar delivers a stunning ball and secures the wicket! Another setback for Zimbabwe as Sundar dismisses the left-handed batter.

5:36 PM: 74/5 (12)

Avesh dismisses Raza with a short ball, and Bishnoi makes a crucial catch. A costly mix-up results in Campbell losing his wicket! He hesitated too long, leading to the host losing its fifth wicket.

5:23 PM: 69/3 (10)

Sikander Raza just delivered the best shot of the day! Avesh Khan pitched it up, and Raza effortlessly lofted it straight over the umpire with a clean and precise shot.

5:13 PM: 52/3 (8)

Bishnoi delivers a flatter and quicker ball. Madhevere attempts a sweep shot, but unfortunately, he only manages to under edge the ball onto the stumps.

5:08 PM: 40/2 (6)

Ravi Bishnoi makes an immediate impact as he enters the attack, delivering a perfect doosra on his very first ball. He skillfully manages to clip the stumps, causing the right bail to cleanly come off.

5:03 PM: 40/1 (5)

That's a beautiful boundary. Madhevere manages to break free. Taking advantage of a short delivery from Khaleel, the Zimbabwean opener expertly flat-bats the ball over mid-wicket for a boundary.

4:48 PM: 14/1 (2)

Mukesh delivers the first ball with precision, causing Kaia to edge it. Mukesh with the first breakthrough.

4:30 PM: 6/0 (1)

Khaleel delivers a full first ball, which Tadiwanashe Marumani confidently drives on the up for a boundary. Khaleel then adjusts his length, causing Marumani to edge the ball to deep third for a couple of runs.