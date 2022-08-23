Breaking News
ZIM vs IND 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill powers India to narrow win over resilient hosts

Updated on: 23 August,2022 07:26 AM IST  |  Harare
Shubman’s 130 guides India to 289-8 before Zimbabwe’s No.5 batter Raza smashes 115 in vain as visitors win series 3-0 at Harare

Shubman Gill celebrates his maiden ODI century against Zimbabwe yesterday. Pic/AFP


Sikandar Raza’s lion-hearted effort took Zimbabwe on the cusp of a famous victory before India held their nerves to pull off a 13-run win in the third ODI and complete a series sweep here on Monday. The final game of the series too was heading India’s way until Raza (115 off 95 balls) brought Zimbabwe back into the contest with the support of Brad Evans (28 off 36).

The duo shared a 104-run stand off 77 balls for the eighth wicket to raise hopes of a memorable result against their mighty opponents. However, Raza fell to a brilliant catch by Shubman Gill in the penultimate over, as India scraped through. It was Gill who had set up the game for India as he smashed his maiden international hundred to take the visitors to 289 for eight. Zimbabwe’s innings ended at 276 in 49.3 overs.

Half-century for Kishan

Gill (130 off 97 balls), who reached a major career milestone more than three years after making his India debut, shared a 140-run stand with Ishan Kishan (50 off 61) after the visitors decided to bat for the first time in the series. Sean Williams (45 off 46) and Raza played some bold strokes early in the Zimbabwe chase.

Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza en route his 95-ball 115 against India at Harare yesterday. Pic/AFP
Deepak Chahar once again impressed with the new ball while left-arm spinner Axar Patel got welcome wickets in the middle overs. Chahar got his first wicket with a booming inswinger as Innocent Kaia (6) was trapped while charging down the wicket. The Indians were convinced that the full ball hit the pad first and went for a review that turned out to be successful.

Also Read: Jos Buttler ruled out of The Hundred with calf injury

His opening partner Takudzwanashe Kaitano (13 off 22), who walked back to the dressing room with leg pain, returned to the middle, but not for long. India spinner Kuldeep Yadav drew him forward with a wrong un that had the Zimbabwean stumped. Though Zimbabwe kept losing wickets regularly, the seasoned Raza stood strong before completing his third hundred in the last six innings.

The crowd got more involved when Raza smashed Shardul Thakur for three fours in the 39th over that eventually yielded 20 runs. The Indian bowlers were found wanting with Raza and Evans collecting boundaries at will. In the end, the hosts fell agonisingly short.

Rahul struggles

Opting to bat for the first time in the series, India did not have the most fluent of starts as they struggled to 63 for one in 15 overs. Both the seasoned openers—skipper KL Rahul (30) and Shikhar Dhawan (40)—would be disappointed at not being able to convert their starts. Rahul had an ideal opportunity to get back into groove ahead of the Asia Cup T20. He played on to a length ball off Evans who ended up taking five wickets for the first time.

Brief scores
India 289-8 in 50 overs (S Gill 130, I Kishan 50; B Evans 5-54) beat Zimbabwe 276 in 49.3 overs (S Raza 115, S Williams 45; A Khan 3-66, A Patel 2-30, K Yadav 2-38) by 13 runs

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

