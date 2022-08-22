Breaking News
Bombay HC clubs FIRs against actor Ketaki Chitale and student Nikhil Bhamre
Mumbai: Police check footage from 214 CCTV cameras to nab two chain snatchers
17-year-old kills self after jumping off 3-storey building in Vasai
Mumbai records 592 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 5,769
Clashes in JNU, ABVP says over dozen students injured
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Jos Buttler ruled out of The Hundred with calf injury

Jos Buttler ruled out of The Hundred with calf injury

Updated on: 22 August,2022 07:03 PM IST  |  Manchester
IANS |

Top

Laurie Evans will now captain the side for the remainder of the competition

Jos Buttler ruled out of The Hundred with calf injury

Jos Buttler celebrates his century against Delhi Capitals. PIC/BCCI; IPL


England white-ball captain Jos Buttler has been ruled out of The Hundred due to a calf injury he picked up last Thursday (August 18) against Southern Brave.


Buttler, who is captain of Manchester Originals in the competition, will take no further part in The Hundred, according to local media reports.

Laurie Evans will now captain the side for the remainder of the competition from the match against Birmingham Phoenix on Sunday, said a report in the Sky Sports website.


Also Read: Shubman Gill breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record in third ODI vs Zimbabwe

Buttler is now in a race to be fit for England's white-ball tour of Pakistan, which begins next month. England are touring Pakistan for the first time in 17 years and are set to play seven T20Is across September and October.

Play Quiz: Manchester United vs Liverpool Quiz

Meanwhile, West Indies pacer Andre Russell too will take no further part in The Hundred. Russell has returned home to take part in the Caribbean Premier League.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
cricket news sports news jos buttler

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK