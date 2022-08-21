Breaking News
ZIM vs IND: Deepak Hooda sets unique World record

Updated on: 21 August,2022 10:44 AM IST  |  Harare
Interestingly, since Hooda's international debut, India have won every match that he has played in, across formats and he proved to be the country's lucky charm

India's Deepak Hooda plays a shot plays a shot during the second one day international (ODI) cricket match between Zimbabwe and India at The Harare Sports Club in Harare. Pic/AFP


All-rounder Deepak Hooda on Saturday created a unique world record after Team India beat Zimbabwe by five wickets in the 2nd ODI here.


The win helped India in taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Interestingly, since Hooda's international debut, India have won every match that he has played in, across formats and he proved to be the country's lucky charm.


As per records, Hooda has now been part of 16 successive wins for India, which is the longest unbeaten streak for any player after debut. India have won seven ODIs and nine T20Is with Hooda in the team since he played his first international match in February this year.

Romania's Satvik Nadigotla held the record of 15 matches won since his debut, while South African star David Miller and Romania's Shantanu Vashisht enjoyed winning streaks of 13 games since they played their first international match.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

