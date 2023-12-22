Zimbabwe suspends two players over drug use

“The concerned players, Wesley Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta, both tested positive for a banned recreational drug in an out-of-competition case recorded during a recent in-house doping test,” the board said in a statement

Zimbabwe Cricket said Thursday that two national players had been suspended for “recreational drug use”.

