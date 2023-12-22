Breaking News
Zimbabwe suspends two players over drug use

Updated on: 22 December,2023 07:35 AM IST  |  Harare
Agencies |

“The concerned players, Wesley Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta, both tested positive for a banned recreational drug in an out-of-competition case recorded during a recent in-house doping test,” the board said in a statement

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Zimbabwe Cricket said Thursday that two national players had been suspended for “recreational drug use”. 


Also Read: Pakistan suffers a huge blow in the form of Khurram Shahzad for Test against AUS


“The concerned players, Wesley Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta, both tested positive for a banned recreational drug in an out-of-competition case recorded during a recent in-house doping test,” the board said in a statement.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

