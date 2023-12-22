Pakistan suffers a huge blow in the form of Khurram Shahzad for Test against AUS

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that Khurrum had suffered a fracture in his right rib cage and after consultation with experts it was decided he wouldn’t be able to play the remaining Tests in Melbourne (December 26-30) and Sydney (January 3-7)

Khurram Shahzad

Pakistan suffered a blow ahead of the second Test against Australia beginning on Tuesday in Melbourne after pace bowler Khurram Shahzad was on Thursday ruled out of the remainder of the series with a rib fracture and abdominal muscle tear.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that Khurrum had suffered a fracture in his right rib cage and after consultation with experts it was decided he wouldn’t be able to play the remaining Tests in Melbourne (December 26-30) and Sydney (January 3-7).

