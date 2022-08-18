Zimbabwe will give it all to win: Technical director Lalchand Rajput

Zimbabwe’s technical director Lalchand Rajput feels hosts will not be easy meat for mighty Indians in three-match ODI series starting in Harare today

Skipper KL Rahul (centre) gives a pep talk to players prior to India’s training session at Harare on Tuesday. Pic/BCCI

India are expected to maintain their supremacy over Zimbabwe in the three-match ODI series which begins in Harare today. However, for the hosts to do a repeat of 1997 when they stunned a Sachin Tendulkar-led India in the first ODI via Duckworth-Lewis method and clinched the series with the second match being abandoned, stand-in captain Regis Chakabva will have to go all out to earn their ODI championship points.



Lalchand Rajput

Former India batsman Lalchand Rajput, who has been associated with Zimbabwe cricket since 2018—first as their head coach and now as technical director—is confident of his team putting up a good show against KL Rahul’s India. “It will certainly not be a cakewalk for India. We [Zimbabwe] play tough cricket and we like challenges. I am sure there will be a lot to learn from India, but we will put up a good show. We will give our all to win games,” Rajput told mid-day from Harare on the eve of the first ODI.



A strong unit

Despite many Indian superstars missing from the line-up, Zimbabwe are well aware about the strengths of this Indian team. “Any Indian team will be a strong outfit because of the talent they have. So, there is no way we are thinking that they are not a strong unit,” said Rajput. Rajput feels Zimbabwe are in a good frame of mind after their recent ODI series win over Bangladesh. “We had a good series against Bangladesh, so the spirit is high and we go into the game [first ODI] with momentum,” said Rajput.

‘An important series’

“It’s a very important series for us as Zimbabwe have not played against India for a long time [since 2016]. Also, these are Super League matches, so we will be looking at grabbing some vital points, “ added Rajput, who was Team India’s manager when MS Dhoni’s team won the inaugural World T20 title in 2007.

Rajput felt Zimbabwe tour will be crucial for Rahul, who is making a comeback into the Indian team after a long injury layoff. Rahul underwent a sports hernia surgery after IPL-15. Later, he was struck by COVID just days before his departure to the West Indies for the T20 series. Rahul was included for the Zimbabwe series as the 16th player after getting a nod from the BCCI medical team. “It is a very good series for KL Rahul to get match practice before the Asia Cup as he hasn’t played much after the IPL because of his injury. Game-time is very important and this is the best way to get it,” said Rajput.

The arrival of the Indians has caused a buzz in Zimbabwe. “Any Indian team coming here create a hype especially amongst the players, fans and also the administrators. Hence, it’s important for Zimbabwe cricket to benefit in all aspects of the game. The players get an opportunity and exposure to play against the best in the world. The buzz around is so much that more players are likely to take up this game and it generates good revenue as well,” signed off Rajput.

