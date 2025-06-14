Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > 157 million dollards and hes Wirtz the wait

157 million dollards and he’s Wirtz the wait

Updated on: 14 June,2025 10:35 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

After months of speculation over German midfielder Florian’s destination, Arne Slot’s Liverpool snap him up for English Premier League record transfer fee

157 million dollards and he’s Wirtz the wait

Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz during a Bundesliga game in May. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
157 million dollards and he’s Wirtz the wait
x
00:00

Liverpool have agreed a record deal worth up to $157 million (Rs 1352 crore) to sign attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, it was widely reported on Friday. Chelsea had paid Brighton and Hove Albion $145 million (Rs 1253 crore) for Enzo Fernandez, which is the current English Premier League record fee.

Wirtz, 22, has been hailed as one of the “best in the world” by former Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, and was linked to the likes of Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid.


Reds splurge 


After largely keeping their powder dry in the transfer market during Arne Slot’s first season in charge, the Reds are splashing out to strengthen a side that romped to a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title. 

Wirtz’s Leverkusen teammate Jeremie Frimpong has already joined Liverpool while a deal for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez is expected to be struck soon. Wirtz played a crucial role in Leverkusen’s greatest season (2023-24) when they claimed a first-ever league title and the German Cup without losing a single game. Their only defeat that season, during which Wirtz was crowned the league’s player of the year, came in the Europa League final to Atalanta.  

Wirtz has largely played behind a striker at Leverkusen and has operated from a wider position for Germany. A return of 57 goals and 65 assists in 197 games for Leverkusen is evidence that he carries a threat, both as a creator and a goalscorer.

Host of attackers

Liverpool are already blessed with an abundance of forwards, with Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo all offering a goal threat. However, Diogo Jota, Nunez and Federico Chiesa now face stiffer competition and Liverpool might sell some of them to free up further transfer resources, with suggestions they could sign a new striker.

Florian, a force to reckon with

Role: Played primarily as an attacking midfielder for Bayer Leverkusen, but is an equally capable winger — a role he plays for Germany
Creative hub: A strong central force, he can bring teammates into play with short passes while also having the awareness and technique to play long, accurate passes across the pitch

12
No. of assists from open play last season; only Mohamed Salah (18) and Lamine Yamal (13) fared better

Pressure, not a problem: The 22-year-old scored on his Bundesliga debut at just 17 years and 34 days. He was also Leverkusen’s star player in 2023-24 when they won the Bundesliga and the German Cup without losing a game

37
No of goal contributions (goals & assists) in 2023-24 season in just 47 games

Clinical finisher: The former Leverkusen star is also adept at finding the back of the net despite being a midfielder. He was among three players in his team to breach the double digit mark last season (16 goals)

37
No of goal contributions (goals & assists) in 2023-24 season in just 47 games

Pressing machine: He is not just good on the ball, but also off it. He is the perfect teamman, who works hard to close down opposition players and is adept at winning the ball back quickly. A trait that is much-adored by Liverpool coach Arne Slot

71
No of times Wirtz has won back possession in the final-third; A record in the German League last season

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

liverpool chelsea english premier league premier league sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK