After months of speculation over German midfielder Florian’s destination, Arne Slot’s Liverpool snap him up for English Premier League record transfer fee

Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz during a Bundesliga game in May. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article 157 million dollards and he’s Wirtz the wait x 00:00

Liverpool have agreed a record deal worth up to $157 million (Rs 1352 crore) to sign attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, it was widely reported on Friday. Chelsea had paid Brighton and Hove Albion $145 million (Rs 1253 crore) for Enzo Fernandez, which is the current English Premier League record fee.

Wirtz, 22, has been hailed as one of the “best in the world” by former Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, and was linked to the likes of Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid.

Reds splurge

After largely keeping their powder dry in the transfer market during Arne Slot’s first season in charge, the Reds are splashing out to strengthen a side that romped to a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title.

Wirtz’s Leverkusen teammate Jeremie Frimpong has already joined Liverpool while a deal for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez is expected to be struck soon. Wirtz played a crucial role in Leverkusen’s greatest season (2023-24) when they claimed a first-ever league title and the German Cup without losing a single game. Their only defeat that season, during which Wirtz was crowned the league’s player of the year, came in the Europa League final to Atalanta.

Wirtz has largely played behind a striker at Leverkusen and has operated from a wider position for Germany. A return of 57 goals and 65 assists in 197 games for Leverkusen is evidence that he carries a threat, both as a creator and a goalscorer.

Host of attackers

Liverpool are already blessed with an abundance of forwards, with Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo all offering a goal threat. However, Diogo Jota, Nunez and Federico Chiesa now face stiffer competition and Liverpool might sell some of them to free up further transfer resources, with suggestions they could sign a new striker.

Florian, a force to reckon with

Role: Played primarily as an attacking midfielder for Bayer Leverkusen, but is an equally capable winger — a role he plays for Germany

Creative hub: A strong central force, he can bring teammates into play with short passes while also having the awareness and technique to play long, accurate passes across the pitch

12

No. of assists from open play last season; only Mohamed Salah (18) and Lamine Yamal (13) fared better

Pressure, not a problem: The 22-year-old scored on his Bundesliga debut at just 17 years and 34 days. He was also Leverkusen’s star player in 2023-24 when they won the Bundesliga and the German Cup without losing a game

37

No of goal contributions (goals & assists) in 2023-24 season in just 47 games

Clinical finisher: The former Leverkusen star is also adept at finding the back of the net despite being a midfielder. He was among three players in his team to breach the double digit mark last season (16 goals)

37

No of goal contributions (goals & assists) in 2023-24 season in just 47 games

Pressing machine: He is not just good on the ball, but also off it. He is the perfect teamman, who works hard to close down opposition players and is adept at winning the ball back quickly. A trait that is much-adored by Liverpool coach Arne Slot

71

No of times Wirtz has won back possession in the final-third; A record in the German League last season

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever