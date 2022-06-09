‘50th goal is a nice feeling’

England striker Harry Kane pleased to achieve landmark in pulsating 1-1 draw against Germany, but rues missed opportunities to get full points in UEFA Nations League clash at Munich

England’s Harry Kane converts a penalty against Germany in Munich. Pic/AFP

England captain Harry Kane scored his 50th international goal on Tuesday night by converting a late penalty in Munich to seal a 1-1 Nations League draw with Germany. Germany broke the deadlock when Jonas Hofmann fired the hosts ahead at the Allianz Arena, but Kane levelled from the spot with two minutes left.

Schlotterbeck errs

Germany defender Nico Schlotterbeck stumbled into Kane in the area and the penalty was given after a VAR review. The Tottenham striker moved into outright second —just three behind Wayne Rooney—on England’s list of all-time leading goalscorers, passing Bobby Charlton’s total of 49.

“It’s a really nice feeling,” Kane told Channel Four. “I had a couple of early chances and thought it could be one of those days. It’s good to get the goal and it’s just a shame we didn’t nick it in the end,” added Kane, who had earlier been denied by a superb Manuel Neuer save.

Gareth Southgate’s side remain bottom of Group A3 after losing 0-1 to Hungary in Budapest last Saturday. Southgate was “pleased with lots of parts” of the England performance. “The Germans are the masters of tournaments and this was a good test,” he told ZDF. “Most of this [England]team has played a World Cup semi-final and the Euro 2020 final—they showed the character to fight for a point.”

Germany, who visit Hungary on Saturday, are a point above them in third as German coach Hansi Flick extended his unbeaten run to 11 games, dating back to September. “We played a really good game, but weren’t rewarded for the performance,” Flick told ZDF.

Germany, playing in the shirts of their national women’s team, twice breached the England defence in the first half without reward. Germany’s veteran striker Thomas Mueller lobbed the ball over England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, but the whistle had already gone after an injury to Kalvin Phillips, who was replaced by Jude Bellingham.

Hofmann then broke clear and fired past Pickford, but after a VAR check, the effort was ruled offside. Neuer, who captained Germany for the 54th time to overtake 2014 World Cup-winning skipper Philipp Lahm, made a reflex save to deny Bukayo Saka.

Italy beat Hungary

Meanwhile, in another match, Italy beat Hungary 2-1. Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Pellegrini scored a goal each in the first half for Italy. Italy’s Gianluca Mancini then scored an own-goal in the 61st minute.

