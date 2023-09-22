Harry glad Bayern Munich managed to hold on to lead in last five mins for 4-3 win over struggling Manchester Utd

Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot during the UEFA Champions League match against Manchester United at Allianz Arena in Germany on Wednesday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article 'A crazy finish': Kane on Bayern's 4-3 win over Man Utd x 00:00

Harry Kane was among the scorers as Bayern Munich beat Manchester United 4-3 in their heavyweight Champions League clash on Wednesday, while Jude Bellingham snatched a dramatic late winner for Real Madrid and Arsenal began their campaign with a big victory.

The meeting between German champions Bayern and a struggling United side, a repeat of the 1999 final, was the biggest game of the opening round of matches in this season’s competition and it did not disappoint.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leroy Sane gave Bayern the lead at the Allianz Arena with a shot that squirmed through the grasp of United goalkeeper Andre Onana, and Jamal Musiala set up Serge Gnabry to make it 2-0 just after the half-hour mark.

Hojlund pulls one back

Rasmus Hojlund pulled one back early in the second half with his first United goal, but shortly after Christian Eriksen was penalised for a handball in the box and Kane blasted in the resulting penalty.

Jude Bellingham

Sane hit the post for the hosts before a crazy finish saw Casemiro reduce the deficit again, substitute Mathys Tel score Bayern’s fourth, and Casemiro nod in another at the death to make it 4-3.

“A crazy finish,” Kane told British broadcaster TNT Sports after netting his fifth goal in six games for his new club. “We lost a bit of concentration there in the last five minutes. Thankfully we were able to hold onto the lead. “Overall it’s a really good start to the campaign against a tough side.”

Erik ten Hag’s United team have now suffered three consecutive defeats in all competitions and lost four of their last five matches.

Also Read: Harry Kane becomes Tottenham's joint-leading scorer with winner

Real’s Bellingham on target

In Madrid, Bellingham popped up from close range to score a 94th-minute winner as record 14-time European champions Real beat tournament debutants Union Berlin 1-0 in Group C. Arsenal cruised to a 4-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in their first Champions League game since the 2016/17 season.

Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus all scored first-half goals in the rain in London and Martin Odegaard wrapped up the win after the break.

‘A beautiful night’

“It was a beautiful night after such a long time. It was great to see the atmosphere, the Champions League music. It was emotional before the game,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

Their Group B rivals Sevilla and Lens drew 1-1 in Spain, with Angelo Fulgini’s free-kick earning the French side a draw after Lucas Ocampos headed the hosts in front. Last season’s beaten finalists Inter Milan needed an 87th-minute Lautaro Martinez equaliser as they came from behind to draw 1-1 at Real Sociedad in Group D.

Brais Mendez had given the home team an early lead in San Sebastian. In the same group Red Bull Salzburg missed one penalty but scored another in a 2-0 win away to Benfica in Lisbon. Karim Konate blazed the Austrian team’s first spot-kick over the bar in the third minute but home defender Antonio Silva was sent off on 13 minutes for a handball on the line and Salzburg’s second penalty was converted by Roko Simic. Oscar Gloukh scored their second goal just after the break.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever