Adams gets White ‘for life’

Updated on: 12 June,2022 08:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

The couple. though, did not reveal the place where the footballer proposed, but he posted a picture where Adams is lovingly looking at the ring she wore on the ring finger.

Ben White with Milly Adams


Arsenal football star Ben White goes down on one knee to propose to Milly Adams during their recent holiday. 

According to The Sun, the Gunners and England star, 24, proposed on May 29. 




He Instagrammed this picture on Friday and captioned it: “I got you.” Meanwhile, Adams, 25, mentioned the date of the proposal (May 29) and wrote: “I got you for life.”


The couple also showed off their matching ‘I love you’ tattoos on their wrists. 

Reportedly, their room was filled with balloons and champagne to celebrate the engagement. The couple went public about their relationship earlier this year.

