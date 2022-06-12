Higgins finds love in Wickham

Higgins had been single post her split from Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice last October

Maura Higgins and Connor Wickham

Irish TV personality Maura Higgins, 31, has confirmed that she is dating footballer Connor Wickham, 29. The Love Island star was introduced to the Milton Keynes Dons player by friend. According to The Sun, the couple have been dating for a few weeks and also went on a holiday together.

“Maura keeps her cards close to her chest, but she seems totally mad over Connor. A good friend of hers put them in touch and they have been talking for some time. Connor and Maura went to Paris last month and it ended up being so romantic. They made it official then and have now gone off on their first holiday together as a couple,” said a source.

Higgins had been single post her split from Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice last October.