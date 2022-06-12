Breaking News
Mumbai: Why H West Ward has highest Covid-19 cases
Mumbai Police summons Nupur Sharma over remarks against Prophet Mohammad
Mumbai reports 1,745 new Covid-19 cases, one death
Those who insult Hanuman Chalisa lost: Devendra Fadnavis on RS elections
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Sore orders high-level probe into Ranchi violence
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Icardi, Nara’s unforgettable time in Tanzania

Icardi, Nara’s unforgettable time in Tanzania

Updated on: 12 June,2022 08:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Earlier, the couple visited the Ngorongoro Conservation Area in northern Tanzania, which is home to the huge volcanic Ngorongoro Crater

Icardi, Nara’s unforgettable time in Tanzania

Mauro Icardi with wife Wanda Nara


Argentine football star Mauro Icardi has been enjoying a vacation in Tanzania with wife, Wanda Nara.  He Instagrammed the below picture and wrote: “Unforgettable days @wanda_nara.” 

Earlier, the couple visited the Ngorongoro Conservation Area in northern Tanzania, which is home to the huge volcanic Ngorongoro Crater. The area is also known for the semi-nomadic Maasai tribe. About his visit, Icardi wrote: “Thank you for giving us the opportunity to learn about your rituals, your houses, your school and the way you live in this Maasai village. An unique and unforgettable experience.”





football sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK