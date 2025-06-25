Breaking News
Steven Dias two good as Chembur win rink title

Updated on: 25 June,2025 09:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Dias netted both goals for the Chembur side in the summit clash and was named Player of the Final. Santosh Koli was named Best Player while Arif Ansari was adjudged Best Goalkeeper of the tournament

The victorious Chembur team

Former India stalwart Steven Dias was in fine form as OS Chembur ‘B’ beat Spartans 2-0 in the final of the MYJ-organised Adi Memorial Cup five-a-side veterans rink football tournament at Malad recently.

Dias netted both goals for the Chembur side in the summit clash and was named Player of the Final. Santosh Koli was named Best Player while Arif Ansari was adjudged Best Goalkeeper of the tournament.



