A disappointed Antoine Griezmann (left) after Atletico Madrid beat Botafogo in Pasadena on Monday. Pic/AFP

For all the excuses — and there have been many — one line from Antoine Griezmann cut straight to the heart of the matter after Atletico Madrid’s Club World Cup elimination. “We have to look at ourselves and see that there are times when we are not at the level and we have to resolve that,” said the veteran French forward.

Out on goal difference

Griezmann’s goal earned Atletico a 1-0 win over Botafogo on Monday, but the Brazilian side progressed ahead of the Spaniards on goal difference to reach the Club World Cup Round-of-16 while Atletico became the first European side to get knocked out of the tournament.

“There is frustration of not going through. Earning six points wasn’t bad, but the match against Paris condemned us. In today’s game we had chances to go ahead. We’re clear on what we need to improve. Credit to the opponents,” said Atletico manager Diego Simeone.

Tough luck

Atletico were upset that some penalty appeals were ignored during the win in Pasadena. “I’ve never seen anything like it, to be honest, I think we should have been awarded two penalties. I think the decisions are not favouring us at all,” complained winger Giuliano Simeone.

“They’ve had a long season... let’s hope the next one is better for them,” said retired Atletico great Sergio Aguero, but with the team suffering an unforeseen early exit after a trophyless season, some fans are losing their hope.

In some quarters of the Spanish media, former Rojiblanco defender Filipe Luis, coach of Brazil’s Flamengo — who have made it through to the last 16 — has been linked to Atletico.

However, Griezmann, who signed a new contract with Atletico at the start of the summer and ended a 18-game goal drought against Botafogo, believes the players need to take a significant chunk of the blame for this debacle. “It takes work, and it’s a deeper problem and more to do with the team than the referees,” he added, as Atletico packed their bags for home.

