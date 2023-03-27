AFA names training complex after Messi

“Welcome to the home of the world champion. Welcome to the home of all our national teams, that has introduced Argentine football to the world,” AFA president Claudio Tapia said during the launching ceremony on Saturday.

Lionel Messi

Argentine football star Lionel Messi was honoured in the town of Ezeiza on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, where the Argentine Football Association (AFA) named its training complex after the national team captain.

“Welcome to the home of the world champion. Welcome to the home of all our national teams, that has introduced Argentine football to the world,” AFA president Claudio Tapia said during the launching ceremony on Saturday.

Also re: Barcelona president Joan Laporta drops major hint over Lionel Messi's potential return

He indicated that there will be a new sports housing complex on the site, which will also bear the star’s name, reports news agency Xinhua.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever