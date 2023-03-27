Breaking News
AFA names training complex after Messi

Updated on: 27 March,2023 06:56 AM IST  |  Buenos Aires
“Welcome to the home of the world champion. Welcome to the home of all our national teams, that has introduced Argentine football to the world,” AFA president Claudio Tapia said during the launching ceremony on Saturday.

Lionel Messi


Argentine football star Lionel Messi was honoured in the town of Ezeiza on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, where the Argentine Football Association (AFA) named its training complex after the national team captain.


He indicated that there will be a new sports housing complex on the site, which will also bear the star’s name, reports news agency Xinhua.

