After Messi, Sergio Ramos leaves PSG

Updated on: 04 June,2023 09:06 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP

"We would like to express our immense gratitude to Sergio Ramos for the two years he has spent with us," PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in a statement

After Messi, Sergio Ramos leaves PSG

Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi. Pics/AFP

After Messi, Sergio Ramos leaves PSG
French champions Paris Saint-Germain announced on Friday that veteran former Spain defender Sergio Ramos will join Lionel Messi in leaving the club at the end of the season. Ramos, 37, arrived in French capital in 2021 after a trophy-laden spell with Real Madrid. "We would like to express our immense gratitude to Sergio Ramos for the two years he has spent with us," PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in a statement. 


Also Read: Lionel Messi and PSG to part ways soon, confirms coach Christophe Galtier


