“We would like to express our immense gratitude to Sergio Ramos for the two years he has spent with us,” PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in a statement

Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article After Messi, Sergio Ramos leaves PSG x 00:00

French champions Paris Saint-Germain announced on Friday that veteran former Spain defender Sergio Ramos will join Lionel Messi in leaving the club at the end of the season. Ramos, 37, arrived in French capital in 2021 after a trophy-laden spell with Real Madrid. “We would like to express our immense gratitude to Sergio Ramos for the two years he has spent with us,” PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in a statement.

Also Read: Lionel Messi and PSG to part ways soon, confirms coach Christophe Galtier

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever