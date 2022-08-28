AIFF apologises to Gokulam Kerala after FIFA lifts ban; owner unhappy

Gokulam Kerala, the reigning Indian Women’s League champions, were the worst affected by the FIFA ban as they were not allowed to compete in the top-tier AFC club competition in Uzbekistan

Gokulam Kerala owner VC Praveen on Saturday said that the AIFF’s “inefficiency” cost the club lakhs of rupees after the national federation apologised to the team for its removal from the AFC Women’s Club Championship owing to the 11-day ban by FIFA.

Gokulam Kerala, the reigning Indian Women’s League champions, were the worst affected by the FIFA ban as they were not allowed to compete in the top-tier AFC club competition in Uzbekistan. “It is like pinching the baby and rocking the cradle. Because of their inefficiency we lost lakhs,” Praveen told PTI, hours after the ban on AIFF was lifted.

The lifting of the ban on Friday will allow Indian national teams and clubs to play in competitions under the aegis of AFC and FIFA. The AIFF, on its part, apologised to Gokulam Kerala. “While we are happy with the turn of events, we are also extremely sorry for @GokulamKeralaFC’s exit from the AFC Women’s Club C’ship due to the suspension.”

