Breaking News
Mumbai sees drop in daily Covid-19 cases, at 679
Sonali Phogat murder: Restaurant owner among two more arrested by Goa Police
Justice U U Lalit sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India
Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh complains of chest pain, taken to hospital
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena joins hands with Sambhaji Brigade
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > AIFF apologises to Gokulam Kerala after FIFA lifts ban owner unhappy

AIFF apologises to Gokulam Kerala after FIFA lifts ban; owner unhappy

Updated on: 28 August,2022 07:50 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Gokulam Kerala, the reigning Indian Women’s League champions, were the worst affected by the FIFA ban as they were not allowed to compete in the top-tier AFC club competition in Uzbekistan

AIFF apologises to Gokulam Kerala after FIFA lifts ban; owner unhappy

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Gokulam Kerala owner VC Praveen on Saturday said that the AIFF’s “inefficiency” cost the club lakhs of rupees after the national federation apologised to the team for its removal from the AFC Women’s Club Championship owing to the 11-day ban by FIFA.


Gokulam Kerala, the reigning Indian Women’s League champions, were the worst affected by the FIFA ban as they were not allowed to compete in the top-tier AFC club competition in Uzbekistan. “It is like pinching the baby and rocking the cradle. Because of their inefficiency we lost lakhs,” Praveen told PTI, hours after the ban on AIFF was lifted.

Also Read: Bruno Fernandes sinks Saints as Manchester Utd maintain revival


The lifting of the ban on Friday will allow Indian national teams and clubs to play in competitions under the aegis of AFC and FIFA. The AIFF, on its part, apologised to Gokulam Kerala. “While we are happy with the turn of events, we are also extremely sorry for @GokulamKeralaFC’s exit from the AFC Women’s Club C’ship due to the suspension.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
football sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK