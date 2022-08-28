Bruno Fernandes sinks Saints as Manchester Utd maintain revival

Breaking News
Updated on: 28 August,2022 07:40 AM IST  |  Southampton
Ten Hag named the same starting line-up that defeated Liverpool 2-1 on Monday, meaning unsettled star Cristiano Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire were both on the bench

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring against Southampton on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images


Manchester United maintained their revival as Bruno Fernandes clinched a hard-fought 1-0 win at Southampton on Saturday. Erik ten Hag’s side sat bottom of the Premier League after losing their opening two games against Brighton and Brentford.


But United have recovered from that embarrassing start to secure successive league victories for the first time since February. Fernandes netted with a composed strike early in the second half and the Portugal midfielder’s first goal this season lifted United into sixth place ahead of the rest of the weekend’s matches. 

Ten Hag named the same starting line-up that defeated Liverpool 2-1 on Monday, meaning unsettled star Cristiano Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire were both on the bench. 


Ronaldo, keen to leave Old Trafford before the transfer window closes on September 1, was largely anonymous when he came on for the last 20 minutes.

Casemiro helped United close out the win as the Brazil midfielder made his debut in a 10-minute substitute appearance following his move from Real Madrid. 

United were some way short of the intensity and quality that inspired their win against Liverpool.

