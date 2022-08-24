Benched Cristiano Ronaldo still has future at Manchester United, insists Ten Hag

Pressed on Ronaldo and Maguire’s future, Ten Hag added: “I don’t have to mention Harry Maguire and Ronaldo, they will play a role in the future. It is always difficult [to leave them out], but I have decisions to make”

Cristiano Ronaldo

Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo still has a future at Manchester United after the Portugal star suffered the embarrassment of being dropped for his side’s rousing 2-1 win against Liverpool. Ten Hag is adamant Ronaldo has a part to play in his plans. “I think he can. In his whole career he did it under several managers, in several styles and systems. He always performed so why can’t he do this? His age is not an issue,” Ten Hag said after the Liverpool game.



New signing Casemiro, recruited from Real Madrid, epitomises that spirit and Ten Hag wants to see the same from Ronaldo. “We were talking about leadership, today we had leadership on the pitch, he is one as well,” Ten Hag said of Casemiro. “Ronaldo has it, so you need some and it is like guidance for young players who didn’t achieve the trophies.”

Pressed on Ronaldo and Maguire’s future, Ten Hag added: “I don’t have to mention Harry Maguire and Ronaldo, they will play a role in the future. It is always difficult [to leave them out], but I have decisions to make.”

