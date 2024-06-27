AIFF trying to mislead people, claims ex-legal head on Stimac contract row

When IANS contacted Nilanjan Bhattacharya, who drafted the contract signed in October 2023, he said the Federation is trying to mislead the people to divert the attention from the “main issue.”

The dispute between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the recently sacked men’s team head coach, Croatian World Cupper Igor Stimac, seems to be a never-ending saga. While Stimac has levelled several allegations of non-cooperation by the AIFF, including the ‘unlawful’ termination of his contract, the AIFF, on its part, has vehemently denied the charges in an official statement issued by it.

When IANS contacted Nilanjan Bhattacharya, who drafted the contract signed in October 2023, he said the Federation is trying to mislead the people to divert the attention from the “main issue.” The Federation, while terminating the contract, offered three-month salary as compensation, while Stimac demanded full salary till January 2026, as per the redrafted contract signed on October 5, 2023, as there is no ‘severance clause’ in his last agreement.

As far as the severance part of the contract is concerned, the Federation, in its statement, has said that in the first contract, which was signed in 2019, this clause was there, but in the agreement that was signed in 2023, this clause was missing.

