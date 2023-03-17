Breaking News
‘MMRDA, TMC killing aquatic life in Thane’s Railadevi lake’
Maharashtra: Not a single stop to take break on Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway
Centre writes to state over rising Covid-19 cases
Now, you can sit in Mumbai’s parks three hours longer
Cap speed at 100 kmph on India’s highways, demand road safety experts
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Air India beat Millat FC 2 0

Air India beat Millat FC 2-0

Updated on: 17 March,2023 09:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Thanks to goals by Sunny Koli’s (24th min) and Mrunal Tandel (72nd min), former champions Air India registered 2-0 win over  Millat FC in a round of 16 match of the Nadkarni Cup football tournament organised by the Mumbai Football Association at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Thursday

Air India beat Millat FC 2-0

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Thanks to goals by Sunny Koli’s (24th min) and Mrunal Tandel (72nd min), former champions Air India registered 2-0 win over  Millat FC in a round of 16 match of the Nadkarni Cup football tournament organised by the Mumbai Football Association at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Thursday.


Also read: Chhetri may be playing his last season: Igor Stimac




football sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK