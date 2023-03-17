Air India beat Millat FC 2-0

Thanks to goals by Sunny Koli’s (24th min) and Mrunal Tandel (72nd min), former champions Air India registered 2-0 win over Millat FC in a round of 16 match of the Nadkarni Cup football tournament organised by the Mumbai Football Association at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Thursday
