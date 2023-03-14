Mumbai City FC boss Buckingham proud despite defeat

“I’m very proud of what we’ve been able to do. I look back across the last 10 to 12 months, we started in the Champions League and what we’re able to do. Not just in terms of results, but in terms of performance and showcasing the type of football we wanted to play on this stage,” said Des Buckingham

Francisco Javier Hernandez Gonzalez of Bengaluru FC celebrates after scoring a goal during the first semi final - Leg 2 of the Hero Indian Super League 2022 played between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru. Pic/PTI

Mumbai City FC head coach was proud of his players after the Islanders lost 8-9 on penalties against Bengaluru FC in the second leg of the semi-final clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) here.

Also read: We created chances, but failed to hit target: Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham

“I’m very proud of what we’ve been able to do. I look back across the last 10 to 12 months, we started in the Champions League and what we’re able to do. Not just in terms of results, but in terms of performance and showcasing the type of football we wanted to play on this stage,” said Des Buckingham.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever