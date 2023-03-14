Breaking News
Maharashtra: Son of Uddhav Thackeray's close associate joins Eknath Shinde
Gautam Adani’s son gets engaged in low-key ceremony
Ghatkopar couple’s mysterious death: Will police bungling trash yet another case?
Mumbai: After 132 years, this SoBo school opens gates to girls
Will take BMC to court for flouting own rules, say Malad residents
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Mumbai City FC boss Buckingham proud despite defeat

Mumbai City FC boss Buckingham proud despite defeat

Updated on: 14 March,2023 09:43 AM IST  |  Bangalore
IANS |

Top

“I’m very proud of what we’ve been able to do. I look back across the last 10 to 12 months, we started in the Champions League and what we’re able to do. Not just in terms of results, but in terms of performance and showcasing the type of football we wanted to play on this stage,” said Des Buckingham

Mumbai City FC boss Buckingham proud despite defeat

Francisco Javier Hernandez Gonzalez of Bengaluru FC celebrates after scoring a goal during the first semi final - Leg 2 of the Hero Indian Super League 2022 played between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru. Pic/PTI


Mumbai City FC head coach was proud of his players after the Islanders lost 8-9 on penalties against Bengaluru FC in the second leg of the semi-final clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) here.


Also read: We created chances, but failed to hit target: Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham



“I’m very proud of what we’ve been able to do. I look back across the last 10 to 12 months, we started in the Champions League and what we’re able to do. Not just in terms of results, but in terms of performance and showcasing the type of football we wanted to play on this stage,” said Des Buckingham.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

mumbai city fc Bengaluru FC isl indian super league football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK