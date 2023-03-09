We created chances, but failed to hit target: Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham

The League champions have scored 54 goals, most in the league, but will look to be more clinical in the final third

Des Buckingham

Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham was disappointed to lose 0-1 and concede an advantage to Bengaluru FC going into the second leg of the semi-final in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season at the Mumbai Football Arena.

The Islanders lost to a set-piece goal from Sunil Chhetri in the second half, when the Bengaluru FC forward headed home from a corner to hand the Blues a victory. The two sides meet again in Bangalore on Sunday for a place in the final of the ISL. Momentum carried a huge advantage for the away side, while for Mumbai City FC, the head coach felt they were unable to convert their chances. The League champions have scored 54 goals, most in the league, but will look to be more clinical in the final third.

“I thought we were very good up until we conceded the set-piece goal, which is disappointing because we never wanted to chase the game. We came out and played well, keeping in mind that we have not played for a fair amount of time-16 days. We created chances but failed to hit the target. We need to do something better and different in the final third, be more solid while defending the set-pieces and corners,” the head coach Buckingham was quoted as saying by ISL.

Buckingham’s side had a rest of more than two weeks while the Blues came on the back of a nine-game winning streak, which proved to be a huge factor while playing such important knockout games.

