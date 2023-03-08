Breaking News
Sunil Chhetri scores as Bengaluru beat Mumbai City in first leg

Updated on: 08 March,2023 09:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mumbai have been one of the most consistent team’s in the tournament this season and considering they had a 16-day break before this fixture, they were considered the favourites as they were also playing on their home turf

Sunil Chhetri


Indian Super League Shield winners Mumbai City FC suffered a 0-1 semi-final first leg defeat at the Mumbai Football Arena here on Tuesday to Bengaluru FC.


Mumbai have been one of the most consistent team’s in the tournament this season and considering they had a 16-day break before this fixture, they were considered the favourites as they were also playing on their home turf. 



Also read: Mumbai City FC clinch ISL League Shield in style


Instead, it was the  mercurial Sunil Chhetri who scored the all-important winning goal for the Bengaluru FC outfit in the 78th minute. The return leg will be played at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore on March 12.

