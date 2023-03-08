Sunil Chhetri scores as Bengaluru beat Mumbai City in first leg

Mumbai have been one of the most consistent team’s in the tournament this season and considering they had a 16-day break before this fixture, they were considered the favourites as they were also playing on their home turf

Sunil Chhetri

Indian Super League Shield winners Mumbai City FC suffered a 0-1 semi-final first leg defeat at the Mumbai Football Arena here on Tuesday to Bengaluru FC.

Mumbai have been one of the most consistent team’s in the tournament this season and considering they had a 16-day break before this fixture, they were considered the favourites as they were also playing on their home turf.

Also read: Mumbai City FC clinch ISL League Shield in style

Instead, it was the mercurial Sunil Chhetri who scored the all-important winning goal for the Bengaluru FC outfit in the 78th minute. The return leg will be played at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore on March 12.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever