All set for Neymar 2.0

Updated on: 24 November,2022 08:21 AM IST  |  Doha
Ashwin Ferro | ashwin.ferro@mid-day.com

Brazil skipper Thiago Silva believes injury-free superstar striker is in never-seen-before top form as Selecao take on Serbia in Group G opener today

All set for Neymar 2.0

Brazil striker Neymar during a training session in Doha recently. Pics/Getty Images


Given how synonymous the words Brazil and football are, it’s difficult to imagine that the men from Sambaland last won the FIFA World Cup a good 20 years ago. It’s obviously not something skipper Thiago Silva is proud of and he insisted that the Selecao are here to “set things right.”
 
And he had no qualms in admitting that if there is one man, who can play a crucial role in helping the five-time champions do that, it’s their superstar striker Neymar.


Crucial role to play



“Neymar is at a good level currently for this competition. He has prepared differently compared to the previous World Cup where he was having an injury. That hurt us [Brazil lost to Belgium in the quarter-finals in Russia four years ago] but now without injury, we will see a better Neymar,” said Silva at the pre-match press conference on the eve of their Group G campaign opener against Serbia.


Thiago SilvaThiago Silva

While the world believes it’s Neymar’s football skills that will help both, him and the team, bridge the gulf between Brazil and the Jules Rimet trophy in this Arabian Gulf, Silva, 38, stressed that there is another quality that the striker possesses which is extremely beneficial to the team. 

‘Neymar is humble’

“The best quality about Neymar is that he is humble. And in this Brazil team, we have a good bunch of experience and young players, who can help Neymar and Brazil move forward. We have to take advantage of this best Neymar mode,” he added.

Neymar, 30, has 75 international goals to his name. He needs two more to match Brazil’s all-time great Pele’s record, and there could be no bigger stage than this for him to achieve greatness.

