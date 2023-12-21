Alves set to go on trial for rape in February

But when the story first broke—and before he was arrested—Alves in a television interview initially denied knowing the woman who filed a police complaint against him on January 2

Dani Alves

Former Brazil football star Dani Alves will go on trial in Spain for allegedly raping a woman at a Barcelona nightclub in December 2022 between February 5-7, a Spanish court said Wednesday.

Prosecutors are seeking a nine-year jail term for the former Barcelona full-back, who has been in jail in Spain since his arrest in January, and demanded he pay his alleged victim 150,000 euros ($163,500) in compensation. The 40-year-old has maintained he had consensual sex with his accuser. “I have a really clear conscience regarding what happened that night in the bathroom of the VIP area of the Sutton nightclub,” he told Barcelona-based newspaper La Vanguardia in an interview published in June, his first since his arrest.

“What happened and what didn’t happen. And what didn’t happen is that I forced this woman to do anything that we did,” he added. But when the story first broke—and before he was arrested—Alves in a television interview initially denied knowing the woman who filed a police complaint against him on January 2.

