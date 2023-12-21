Nuno is Nottingham Forest’s new manager

“Nuno joins the club on a two-and-a-half-year contract and will take charge of his first match on Saturday when Forest face Bournemouth at The City Ground.” The Portuguese, 49, succeeds Steve Cooper, sacked by Forest on Tuesday

Nuno Espirito Santo. Pic/AFP

Nuno Espirito Santo has been appointed as the new manager of Nottingham Forest, the Premier League club announced Wednesday. “Nottingham Forest can today confirm the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo as first team head coach,” said a club statement.

“Nuno joins the club on a two-and-a-half-year contract and will take charge of his first match on Saturday when Forest face Bournemouth at The City Ground.” The Portuguese, 49, succeeds Steve Cooper, sacked by Forest on Tuesday.

