Havertz strikes late as Arsenal defeat Brighton

Updated on: 18 December,2023 07:40 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Aston Villa, fresh from potentially season-defining wins against Manchester City and Arsenal, came from behind to beat 10-man Brentford 2-1, while West Ham crushed Wolves 3-0.

Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates his goal v Brighton in London yesterday. PIC/Getty Images

Arsenal beat Brighton 2-0 on Sunday to dislodge Liverpool from the top of the Premier League as Jurgen Klopp’s men prepared for a blockbuster clash against struggling Manchester United.


Aston Villa, West Ham win


Aston Villa, fresh from potentially season-defining wins against Manchester City and Arsenal, came from behind to beat 10-man Brentford 2-1, while West Ham crushed Wolves 3-0.


Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, runners-up to City last season, dominated at the Emirates, wasting a succession of openings but they finally broke through in the 53rd minute. Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke jumped to head a corner away but could only flick it into the path of Gabriel Jesus, who headed the ball into an empty net. 

Kai Havertz doubled the lead for the Gunners in the closing minutes, slotting past goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen after being found by Eddie Nketiah. Across London, Unai Emery’s Villa fell behind to a Keane Lewis-Potter goal on the stroke of half-time at Brentford. 

However, Brentford’s Ben Mee was sent off in the 71st minute and six minutes later Villa were level when Alex Moreno got on the end of a Leon Bailey cross. Ollie Watkins completed the turnaround against his former club when he headed in a Boubacar Kamara flick-on from a corner with five minutes to go. Villa now have 38 points from 17 games.

Kudos Kudus

Mohammed Kudus scored twice and Lucas Paqueta provided all three assists at the London Stadium as West Ham put last week’s 5-0 drubbing by Fulham behind them.

arsenal liverpool premier league manchester united sports news football

