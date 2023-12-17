Breaking News
We deserved to lose after conceding late penalty: Man City boss Guardiola

We deserved to lose after conceding late penalty: Man City boss Guardiola

Updated on: 18 December,2023 07:35 AM IST  |  Manchester
IANS |

We gave away two points. For yourself, when you give this penalty [away] you deserve it.

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his team deserved to lose two points after conceding a late penalty, allowing Crystal Palace to secure an equaliser in 2-2 draw. The champions’ manager added that there is nobody to blame following the draw.


Also Read: England keep series alive after thrilling win v WI


City conceded two late goals after appearing in complete control against Palace, who completed an extraordinary late turnaround at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, as Jean-Philippe Mateta’s goal and Michael Olise’s 97th-minute penalty clinched a 2-2 draw with the reigning champions.


“It’s not bad luck. It’s deserved. We gave away two points. For yourself, when you give this penalty [away] you deserve it. You see the chances we create and the chances we concede are quite similar all this season, except the Chelsea game. We are not able to close the games,’ said Guardiola on the club’s website.

