Ambernath United-Atlanta FC are Nadkarni Cup champions

Ambernath United-Atlanta FC with the Nadkarni Cup

Ambernath United-Atlanta FC dished out a fluent performance to beat Bank of Baroda (BoB) 3-1 in the Mumbai Football Association-organised Nadkarni Cup final at the Neville D’Souza Ground in Bandra recently. The Elite Division champions took the lead through their skipper Arif Shaikh in the 23rd minute and went into the break with a 1-0 advantage.

On resumption, Himanshu Patil scored the second goal (51st minute) for Ambernath Utd. BoB then reduced the deficit through Sanket Humbe (76th) before Ambernath settled the issue through Abhijit Taware’s (90th) strike. Ambernath Utd were presented with the glittering Nadkarni Cup and a cash award of Rs 50,000 while BoB were richer by Rs 30,000.

