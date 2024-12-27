Amorim’s replacement shown the door in weeks

Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Amorims replacement shown the door in weeks

Updated on: 27 December,2024 06:17 AM IST  |  Lisbon
AFP |

Pereira was named coach when Amorim left for English giants Manchester United, but has paid the price for Sporting’s sudden loss of form. 

Joao Pereira

Sporting Lisbon sacked coach Joao Pereira just over a month after he replaced Ruben Amorim at the helm, with Rui Borges appointed as the new boss on Thursday. 


Pereira was named coach when Amorim left for English giants Manchester United, but has paid the price for Sporting’s sudden loss of form. 


The capital club, who had a 100-percent record in the Primeira Liga this season before he took over, lost top spot in the Portuguese top-flight to Benfica following a 0-0 draw with Gil Vicente last weekend. 


Pereira lost his first four Premier League and Champions League matches in charge. His replacement, the 43-year-old Borges, was coach of sixth-placed Vitoria Guimaraes.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

