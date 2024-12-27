Amorim’s replacement shown the door in weeks

Pereira was named coach when Amorim left for English giants Manchester United, but has paid the price for Sporting’s sudden loss of form.

Sporting Lisbon sacked coach Joao Pereira just over a month after he replaced Ruben Amorim at the helm, with Rui Borges appointed as the new boss on Thursday.

Pereira was named coach when Amorim left for English giants Manchester United, but has paid the price for Sporting’s sudden loss of form.

The capital club, who had a 100-percent record in the Primeira Liga this season before he took over, lost top spot in the Portuguese top-flight to Benfica following a 0-0 draw with Gil Vicente last weekend.

Pereira lost his first four Premier League and Champions League matches in charge. His replacement, the 43-year-old Borges, was coach of sixth-placed Vitoria Guimaraes.

