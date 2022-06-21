Breaking News
Updated on: 21 June,2022 08:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ana Markovic hates world’s sexiest footballer tag

Croatian football player Ana Maria Markovic has revealed that though she likes her beauty being appreciated, the tag of the sexiest footballer in the world irks her. According to The Sun, when she was asked if she would prefer to be a model or sign up for Chelsea, the Grasshopper star replied: “Definitely, the contract with Chelsea. I liked the articles that called me the most beautiful footballer or one of the most beautiful because it makes me happy to hear that I am beautiful. But then, newspaper articles appeared in which I was described as the sexiest footballer. I didn’t like that.”

Markovic felt pity for people who pretend to be football managers, but expect only explicit stuff from her. “A lot of people wrote to me pretending to be managers, and I know exactly what they want from me. They’ve never seen me play football and only look at the outside. I find that a great pity. I think such people should find out more beforehand and see what I can do in terms of football. There are a few pictures like that, it’s really ugly,” she explained.


