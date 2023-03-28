Antonio Conte leaves Spurs by mutual agreement

His departure comes after the Italian’s extraordinary post-match rant following a 3-3 draw at Southampton on March 18

Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte has left Tottenham “by mutual agreement” after 16 months in charge, the Premier League club announced on Sunday.

His departure comes after the Italian’s extraordinary post-match rant following a 3-3 draw at Southampton on March 18.

Also read: Harry Kane becomes Tottenham's joint-leading scorer with winner

The 53-year-old, who took over in November 2021, will be replaced by his assistant Cristian Stellini until the end of the season.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever