Antonio Conte leaves Spurs by mutual agreement

Updated on: 28 March,2023 07:48 AM IST  |  London
His departure comes after the Italian’s extraordinary post-match rant following a 3-3 draw at Southampton on March 18

Antonio Conte leaves Spurs by mutual agreement

Antonio Conte


Antonio Conte has left Tottenham “by mutual agreement” after 16 months in charge, the Premier League club announced on Sunday. 


His departure comes after the Italian’s extraordinary post-match rant following a 3-3 draw at Southampton on March 18.



The 53-year-old, who took over in November 2021, will be replaced by his assistant Cristian Stellini until the end of the season.

