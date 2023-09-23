Breaking News
Anuj helps St Joseph’s enter Ahmed Sailor semis

Updated on: 23 September,2023 09:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Gordon D’Costa | sports@mid-day.com

St Joseph’s scorer Anuj Koli at Borivli. Pic/Anurag Ahire

St Joseph’s High School (Malad) did well to snatch a fighting 1-0 win over St Mary’s ICSE (Mazagaon) in an Ahmed Sailor Trophy boys under-16 quarter-final of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at St Francis D’Assisi High School ground, Borivli, on Friday.


In a fiercely contested encounter, St Joseph’s managed to find the back of the St Mary’s net when striker Anuj Koli dodged his way into the rival box and shot past 
Yuvan Kotecha in the 17th minute of the 20-minute first half.


Thereafter, both teams created scoring opportunities, but the forwards were unable to convert the chances and St Joseph’s emerged victors.


However, St Joseph’s win was marred as their main striker Gaurav Mudliar was shown a direct red card by referee Sumit Saroj. 

St Lawrence showed strong nerves and managed to overcome Dominic Savio (Andheri) 4-2 via tie-breaker after the scores were locked 1-1 at the end of 40-minute regulation period. 

Rakin Menezes put Dominic Savio in front in the 27th minute, but five minutes later, Ayush Yadav scored St Lawrence’s equaliser. 

In the tie-breaker, St Lawrence successfully converted through Ayush, Shivram Yadav and Shubham Pathak, while only Liam D’Souza managed to score for Dominic Savio.

Later, Don Bosco High School (Borivli) defeated Don Bosco International (Matunga) 3-0 with Dherrya Solanki, Jaden Alex and Devesh Jadhav scoring a goal each. Don Bosco will meet Campion School (Cooperage) in the semi-finals.

MSSA football sports news sports Sports Update

