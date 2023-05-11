Argentina boss Scaloni only wants to see Messi happy

The Argentina captain was subsequently suspended by PSG for making the trip without the club’s knowledge and missing a training session

Lionel Messi

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said he is not perturbed about where Lionel Messi plays next season, adding that his only concern is whether the 35-year-old is happy. Messi’s contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires on June 30 and he has been linked to a move to Saudi Arabia after being photographed in Riyadh with his family last week.

The Argentina captain was subsequently suspended by PSG for making the trip without the club’s knowledge and missing a training session.

“The matter does not affect us as a national team as long as he’s happy when he joins us and we need him to be happy. Let him go to where he will feel comfortable with his teammates and the club’s fans,” Scaloni was quoted as saying in Argentina’s outlets.

