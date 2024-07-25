Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Argentina football team booed in Paris after racism scandal

Argentina football team booed in Paris after racism scandal

Updated on: 25 July,2024 07:03 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

The vast majority of the 35,000-strong crowd, most of them supporting Morocco, continued to whistle at Argentina’s players during the game. 

Representation Pic

Argentina’s Olympic football team were given a hostile reception by fans in their opening match against Morocco, after a recent racism scandal following their senior side’s Copa America triumph.


The players were met with boos and whistles when they entered the field in Saint-Etienne, while the Argentinian national anthem was also jeered. The vast majority of the 35,000-strong crowd, most of them supporting Morocco, continued to whistle at Argentina’s players during the game. 



The  tie ended 2-2 after two-time gold medallists Argentina fought back from two goals down to snatch a point with a header from Cristian Medina in the 16th minute of added time. The fans responded to that equaliser on Wednesday by raining down plastic bottles and cups, onto the pitch.


