The vast majority of the 35,000-strong crowd, most of them supporting Morocco, continued to whistle at Argentina’s players during the game.

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Argentina football team booed in Paris after racism scandal x 00:00

Argentina’s Olympic football team were given a hostile reception by fans in their opening match against Morocco, after a recent racism scandal following their senior side’s Copa America triumph.

ADVERTISEMENT

The players were met with boos and whistles when they entered the field in Saint-Etienne, while the Argentinian national anthem was also jeered. The vast majority of the 35,000-strong crowd, most of them supporting Morocco, continued to whistle at Argentina’s players during the game.

The tie ended 2-2 after two-time gold medallists Argentina fought back from two goals down to snatch a point with a header from Cristian Medina in the 16th minute of added time. The fans responded to that equaliser on Wednesday by raining down plastic bottles and cups, onto the pitch.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever