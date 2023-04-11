Breaking News
Mumbai: Activists demand 50 per cent rebate on water charges in light of cut
Darshan death case: ‘How did cops suddenly find the suicide note’
Mumbai: Civic body’s dust mitigation project gathering dust?
Mumbai: 32-yr-old turns to crime when hawking fails; busted in 6 months
Bombay HC quashes transfer of suspended EPFO employee to Indore
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Arsenal boss Arteta rues lack of ruthlessness in draw v Liverpool

Arsenal boss Arteta rues lack of ruthlessness in draw v Liverpool

Updated on: 11 April,2023 07:46 AM IST  |  Liverpool
AFP |

Top

“We missed that ruthlessness to take the game,” said Arteta. “The big lesson is we didn’t play the way we did the first half. We didn’t continue to play. We gave every ball away, allowed big spaces and big transition moments to the best team in the world in this”

Arsenal boss Arteta rues lack of ruthlessness in draw v Liverpool

Mikel Arteta


Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta bemoaned the Gunners’ lack of ruthlessness as they surrendered a two-goal lead in a pulsating 2-2 draw at Liverpool on Sunday. 


Arteta’s men edge six points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the table, but the defending champions now have the destiny of the title in their own hands. City have a game in hand and host the Gunners at the Etihad later this month. Goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus appeared to have Arsenal cruising towards an eighth consecutive league win. But Mohamed Salah pulled a goal back before half-time to spark a Liverpool fightback. Salah missed a second-half penalty before Roberto Firmino headed in the equaliser three minutes from time. Jurgen Klopp’s men then missed a series of chances to complete the comeback as Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale salvaged a point for his side. 



“We missed that ruthlessness to take the game,” said Arteta. “The big lesson is we didn’t play the way we did the first half. We didn’t continue to play. We gave every ball away, allowed big spaces and big transition moments to the best team in the world in this.” 


Also read: Bruno hails Chelsea after goalless draw against Liverpool

The match will also live long in the memory for a remarkable incident just after the half-time whistle when assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis thrust an elbow into the face of Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

arsenal liverpool english premier league football sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK