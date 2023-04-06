Breaking News
Bruno hails Chelsea after goalless draw against Liverpool

Updated on: 06 April,2023 07:50 AM IST  |  London
AP , PTI |

“These have been emotional days,” Bruno said, “and the players have been able to keep focused. It’s a credit to them.”

Bruno hails Chelsea after goalless draw against Liverpool

Representative Image


Another 0-0 stalemate between Chelsea and Liverpool. Another match highlighting the sharp decline of two of England’s top teams who, at this rate, are unlikely to be playing in the Champions League next season. “These have been emotional days,” Bruno said, “and the players have been able to keep focused. It’s a credit to them.”


Also Read: Klopp bemoans his 'passive' Liverpool side in 4-1 defeat to Manchester City



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was satisfied with the reaction of his team after a humbling 4-1 loss at Manchester City, which led to him making six changes “Yes, it was not the best football,” Klopp said, “but these boys are really good footballers and tonight they put in a proper shift.”


