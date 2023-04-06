Bruno hails Chelsea after goalless draw against Liverpool

“These have been emotional days,” Bruno said, “and the players have been able to keep focused. It’s a credit to them.”

Representative Image

Another 0-0 stalemate between Chelsea and Liverpool. Another match highlighting the sharp decline of two of England’s top teams who, at this rate, are unlikely to be playing in the Champions League next season. “These have been emotional days,” Bruno said, “and the players have been able to keep focused. It’s a credit to them.”

Also Read: Klopp bemoans his 'passive' Liverpool side in 4-1 defeat to Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was satisfied with the reaction of his team after a humbling 4-1 loss at Manchester City, which led to him making six changes “Yes, it was not the best football,” Klopp said, “but these boys are really good footballers and tonight they put in a proper shift.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever