Klopp bemoans his 'passive' Liverpool side in 4-1 defeat to Manchester City

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp livid after his side let Man City dominate in 1-4 defeat

Man City’s Ilkay Gundogan (left) celebrates with teammate Kevin De Bruyne after scoring against Liverpool on Saturday. Pics/AFP, Getty Images

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said his side allowed Manchester City to “do what they wanted” as the Reds were thrashed 1-4 at the Etihad on Saturday.

City did not miss the injured Erling Haaland as goals from Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish moved the defending champions back to within five points of Arsenal at the top of the table.

City and Liverpool have finished as the top two in four of the past five Premier League seasons, but Liverpool’s humiliation in the closing stages summed up a dreadful season for Klopp’s men.

Jurgen Klopp

A chastening defeat leaves them still seven points adrift of the top four. “We were not there anymore. We were completely open, too passive, too deep,” said Klopp of his side’s second half performance.

“Against City 14 or 15 players need to be on top of their game. After being 3-1 down it’s difficult but, apart from that, City could do what they wanted because the spaces were too big. We were lucky they only scored one more.”

Injured Haaland in stands

A groin injury meant Haaland was watching on from the stands alongside his father and former City midfielder Alfie Haaland. But City shrugged off the absence of their 42-goal striker as Alvarez stepped up with a rare chance to start and Grealish produced arguably his best performance since joining the club for a Premier League record £100 million in 2021.

“From the first minute until the 93rd minute, it was almost the perfect performance,” said Guardiola.

“Always we have fought against Liverpool. The way they defend, the way they play is so difficult for us, but today the players were magnificent.”

Also Read: Liverpool found feet in time for Real Madrid, feels Jurgen Klopp

City were forced to come from behind after Diogo Jota broke the offside trap before teeing up Mohamed Salah to slot home his 23rd goal of the season. The lead lasted just 10 minutes as the home side showed their quality even shorn of Haaland. De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Grealish combined to open up the Liverpool defence and Alvarez was left with the simple task of slotting in his 13th goal of the season despite spending most of the campaign as Haaland’s deputy.

Jesus nets for Arsenal

Meanwhile, Arsenal quickly reestablished their eight-point lead at the top of EPL as Gabriel Jesus scored twice in Gunners 4-1 win over Leeds. Ben White doubled Arsenal’s advantage early in the second half. Rasmus Kristensen got one back for Leeds, but Granit Xhaka’s late header capped yet another ruthless Arsenal performance.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever