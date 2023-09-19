Breaking News
Thane: 32-year-old man injured after tree collapses near Wagle Estate
Mumbai: 33-year-old man found dead at guest house in Mahim
India's Aditya-L1 solar mission spacecraft commences collecting scientific data
Fresh plea in SC questions expert committee panel in Adani-Hindenburg case
Mumbai: Covid-19 vaccination centres to remain shut tomorrow
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta keen to rotate keepers during game

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta keen to rotate keepers during game

Updated on: 19 September,2023 08:39 AM IST  |  Liverpool
AFP |

Top

Arteta gave David Raya his debut in Sunday’s 1-0 win against Everton after dropping England keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta keen to rotate keepers during game

Mikel Arteta

Listen to this article
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta keen to rotate keepers during game
x
00:00

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he could substitute his goalkeeper in the middle of a match in the future if the situation demands a tactical change. 


Arteta gave David Raya his debut in Sunday’s 1-0 win against Everton after dropping England keeper Aaron Ramsdale. The Spaniard, signed on loan from Brentford recently, was rarely tested by woeful Everton before Leandro Trossard’s second-half strike sealed Arsenal’s first win at Goodison Park in six years. 


Arteta, whose side have made an unbeaten start to the Premier League season, claimed he would even be prepared utilise two goalkeepers in one match if he felt it would help secure a victory. “I cannot have two players in each position and not play them. David has tremendous qualities, like Aaron has and we have to use them,” he said. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

arsenal england premier league sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK