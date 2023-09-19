Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta keen to rotate keepers during game

Arteta gave David Raya his debut in Sunday’s 1-0 win against Everton after dropping England keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he could substitute his goalkeeper in the middle of a match in the future if the situation demands a tactical change.

Arteta gave David Raya his debut in Sunday’s 1-0 win against Everton after dropping England keeper Aaron Ramsdale. The Spaniard, signed on loan from Brentford recently, was rarely tested by woeful Everton before Leandro Trossard’s second-half strike sealed Arsenal’s first win at Goodison Park in six years.

Arteta, whose side have made an unbeaten start to the Premier League season, claimed he would even be prepared utilise two goalkeepers in one match if he felt it would help secure a victory. “I cannot have two players in each position and not play them. David has tremendous qualities, like Aaron has and we have to use them,” he said.

