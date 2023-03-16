Europa League and EPL are both a priority for Arsenal boss Arteta

“Our priority is the two competitions,” Arteta said. “The best way to prepare for any competition is to win the previous match and having the confidence and the proper emotion to approach the next game”

Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal will not down tools in the Europa League to help their bid to win a first Premier League title for 19 years.

Arteta’s Premier League leaders sit five points clear of second placed Manchester City with 11 games left. Bowing out of the Europa League could aid the Gunners’ hopes of holding onto the lead in the title race as it would allow more recovery and preparation time. But Arteta does not share that view because the Arsenal boss is trying to restore a winning culture to a club. Arsenal host Sporting Lisbon in the second leg of their Europa League last 16 clash on Thursday with the tie delicately balanced after a 2-2 draw in Portugal last week.

“Our priority is the two competitions,” Arteta said. “The best way to prepare for any competition is to win the previous match and having the confidence and the proper emotion to approach the next game.”

